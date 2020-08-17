"General Hospital" returns with new drama and shocking discoveries when it returns this week. Nelle Hayes is going to give Julian Jerome a real tough time. Here are a few spoilers for "General Hospital" episodes airing in from Aug. 17 to 21.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "General Hospital" (GH). Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

As the week starts, fans must prepare to see Elizabeth and Ava engage in a verbal blowout. According to Soaps.com, Elizabeth confronts Ava and blames her for everything. Nevertheless, Nik is fed up with Ava and will remain dismissive of her. Dustin will find himself crossing paths with Brook Lynn. And Anna and Finn are conflicted over something. Watch out for an important phone call received by Jax, this week.

Nina and Carly are going to team up for an unlikely alliance in the coming week. Sam and Jason will have a moment while Sonny continues to deal with some doubts. Another run in is in store for Chase, who stumbles upon Sasha.

As the show moves forward, things are not looking too good for Brook Lynn, who will be caught up in the moment. Portia finally confronts Jordan for her recent acts. Elsewhere, Cutis makes desperate attempts to connect with Trina, and Willow and Joss find a common ground to bond. Wait for Maxie to make a shocking announcement to the Port Charles residents.

At the same time, Elizabeth ends up overhearing a conversation with tons of interesting information. As for Chase, he is going to struggle with his emotions as he sees Willow move on. Meanwhile, Sasha and Valentin have their personal struggles to deal with. As Sasha tries to take control of her emotions, Valentin wants to win over Nina.

Towards the end of the week, Ned and Olivia will end up clashing. Sam would finally get a glimpse of Brando's good side. Elizabeth and Franco reach an epiphany. Also, things get exciting when Michael makes a shocking discovery and Julian is forced to make a life-altering change to his life.

"General Hospital" airs Monday to Friday on ABC.