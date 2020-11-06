"General Hospital" episodes airing in the week of Nov. 9 to 13 will feature some twisted plots, shocking confessions, surprises, and unexpected run-ins. Here are a few spoilers for the next five chapters of the fan-favourite soap opera. Read on to find out what's happening next in Port Charles.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "General Hospital" episodes.]

The show next week opens with a confession. According to Soap.com, Julian reveals that he has been not telling the truth entirely and makes an unanticipated confession. Details about it remain unavailable. Meanwhile, Peter is anxious about awaiting news and Chase gives in to his faith as he visits the hospital chapel. And Portia surprises Trina with a new mobile but there seems to be a sinister plan behind her generous act.

Moving forward, expect to see some drama surrounding Alexis and Ned. As she continues to deal with her personal demons, Ned drops by but their meeting may not end as expected. Robert reportedly has a local mystery to resolve as he looks for hints.

Elsewhere, Curtis' is hot on his quest as he follows his lead but he will find himself far away from Port Charles. Chase and Willow come together when the former seeks emotional support. Lulu runs into Cyrus, who seems very intrigued by her family.

A lot is happening at Sonny's end as he is in for a great surprise. Jason has an unexpected visitor knocking on the door. Meanwhile, Chase is caught completely off guard. Franco reunites with his father for a sinister plan. And Dante puts everything in danger as he goes after Peter.

Michael receives pivotal information in the form of a document. Elsewhere, Chase opens up to Brook Lynn and confesses a secret. And Elizabeth has her eyes set on the prize. Towards the end of the week, Willow decides to come clean to Michael and this may put their marriage in danger. Nina gets closer to learn the truth about her missing child. And Carly discovers stunning information.

