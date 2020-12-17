Tom Cruise has received the support of fellow Hollywood celebrities following the release of his angry COVID-19 rant on set of "Mission: Impossible 7". The incident took place after he spotted two crew members violating social distancing protocols.

Celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the actor's tirade. Olaf's Josh Gad said that Cruise was correct in what he said during his outburst. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan said she has "never liked him more" and wants to blast his rants at the supermarket.

Tom Cruise is correct here FYI. Sorry/Not sorry. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 16, 2020

I’ve never liked him more! Can I just blast this at the supermarket? https://t.co/KBFLDhKBwU — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 16, 2020

TOM CRUISE was 100% RIGHT to go off on #MissionImpossible7 crew members for violating COVID-19 guidelines. He said what had to be said & he expressed the frustration that so many of us feel about those who aren’t taking this killer pandemic seriously. #ImWithTom https://t.co/ZawT9eLst8 — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) December 17, 2020

A-list celebrity George Clooney likewise defended Cruise and said that the latter "didn't overreact because it is a problem" and that "he's not wrong at all about that."

"I have a friend who's an AD on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response... if the production goes down, a lot of people lose their jobs," Clooney said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show.

However, Clooney pointed out the delivery and admitted that he would not have yelled at the people on the set because it is not his style. He said he "wouldn't have done it that big" or "pulled people out."

"You're in a position of power and it's tricky, right? You do have a responsibility for everybody else and he's absolutely right about that," Clooney added and believes Cruise's frustration was the result of prior multiple breaches in COVID-19 protocol on the set of "Mission: Impossible 7."

"You know, I just, I don't know that I would have done it quite that personally, but I don't know all the circumstances so maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before," he explained.

Meanwhile, Whoopi Goldberg shared her support for Cruise in the recent episode of "The View." She said she completely understands why he was angry and thinks he felt disrespected. She reasoned that if he goes down with COVID-19 then "Mission: Impossible 7" will have to stop production in his absence since he is, after all, the main star.

"You can get a new camera operator — no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man. If he's looking over and he can see you not doing what you're supposed to be doing, it's kind of like a little bit of a middle finger, in my opinion," Goldberg explained.

TOM CRUISE ERUPTS AT CREW OVER COVID-19 BREACH: After audio from the set of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ captured Tom Cruise’s outburst at the staff and crew over apparently not following COVID-19 safety protocols, the co-hosts discuss if he was out of line. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/i34hRNVKXo — The View (@TheView) December 16, 2020

Fellow show hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin all agreed that Cruise was not out of line and that his rants were completely justified. Behar said she is "on his side." Hostin believes that Cruise's "rage, his anger, his disappointment" were warranted given that people do not take COVID-19 seriously.