Gerard Pique has been creating plenty of headlines away from the pitch this season, and his final outing with Football Club Barcelona was no different. The Spanish defender was sent off during Barcelona's away win at Osasuna despite being on the bench.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from football last week, was expected to make his final appearance for Barcelona against Osasuna. After his farewell at the Camp Nou, where he started and captained the side, he was left on the bench by Xavi this time around.

Barcelona did not have the best start with Osasuna taking the lead in the sixth minute through a corner. It got worse at the half hour mark, as Robert Lewandowski got his marching orders after a silly foul, which was aggressively contested by his teammates.

The Catalan club pulled one goal back before the break through Pedri, but Pique was not willing to let Lewandowski's sending off go. The former Spain international was seen confronting referee Gil Manzano on the pitch at half-time, and their argument continued into the tunnel.

Pique's complaints did not sit well with the referee, and the veteran defender was sent off during half-time. The sending off ruined any chance of Pique making an appearance, as he was not even allowed to sit on the bench in the second-half against Osasuna.

Despite going down to 10 men, Xavi's team dug deep and came away with all three points after Raphinha found the net in the 85th minute to give them a 2-1 win. Pique will no longer be seen in the famous maroon and blue, with the Osasuna match expected to be his last for the club.

Meanwhile, according to Marca, this is not the first time Pique has gotten into an altercation with Manzano. In 2021, during an El Clasico clash against Real Madrid, the centre-back went after the referee for not adding more injury time, and the result was the same as Tuesday.

Barcelona's hard fought win over Osasuna has seen them move five points clear at the top of La Liga. Real Madrid are in second place, but have a game in hand. Carlo Ancelotti's men will be back in action on Thursday night against Cadiz.