The separation of FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and Colombian pop sensation Shakira continues to make headlines months after the couple confirmed their split. Recent reports are claiming that there are a lot of reasons why the footballer's new girlfriend should be feeling awkward at her place of work.

Just a few weeks after the former couple officially announced the end of their nearly 12-year relationship, it was confirmed that Pique has a new girlfriend. After some confusion and a few weeks of speculations, Pique went public with Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old PR student who has previously been seen working at events produced by his company, Kosmos Holding.

However, according to Marca, Clara Chia now finds herself in a strange situation because Pique has not yet removed Shakira's photos from the Kosmos offices. Needless to say, his new girlfriend needs to see his baby mama's face all over her place of work. Last month, it was also reported that Pique still has the singer's haul of Grammy Awards on display at Kosmos.

Shakira is believed to be keen to get those back, but there have been no updates about whether or not her ex has returned them.

Meanwhile, the Barcelona defender is no longer keeping things under wraps when it comes to his new relationship. He was seen openly kissing and hugging Clara Chia during a music festival over the summer. They were also spotted kissing in public during a dinner date in Paris last week.

Regardless of the situation at the Kosmos office, it appears as though both Pique and Clara Chia remain unbothered.

As for Shakira, her biggest concern is the custody of her two children with Pique. They are currently battling for custody, with the footballer keen on having his sons stay in Barcelona where they have been based since they were born and where they attend school. Meanwhile, Shakira is understood to be planning to move back to Miami to rebuild the life she left when she moved to Barcelona to support Pique's career when their relationship began. Naturally, she wants her sons with her.