When it comes to holidays, booking is usually an early bird's game. Flights and hotels tend to go quickly in tourist hotspots during the high season, and securing both is typically done on a first-come, first-served basis. But scarcity only matters when you're dead-set on a destination.

The few already privy to the savings that can be had when you wait for the perfect travel deals know they can find incredible yet affordable holiday packages to some of the world's most beautiful locations and resorts. All it takes is a little patience and planning. Here's how you can do it, too.

Use Deal Aggregators or Exclusive Sale Websites

Plenty of aggregators have made a name for themselves by finding the best prices on flights and holidays. However, most of those sites are drawing from the same pool of pricing with no real discounts to be had — they're simply the cheapest prices available at the time based on supply and demand. While there's certainly a place for them when travelling throughout the year, great deals come to those who wait, and Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to take advantage. At Voyage Privé, you can find incredible Black Friday holiday deals exclusive to members. You'll have access to premium packages that aren't available to the casual traveller doing a cursory internet search for "cheap deals".

Embrace Flexibility

Have you ever dreamed of showing up to the airport without a ticket, pointing at the tickerboard and picking the next available flight? It may not be the most practical way to travel, but sometimes spontaneity is the antidote for decision fatigue. If you can relate, holding out for Black Friday travel deals is right up your alley. Rather than painstakingly planning every holiday detail, the work is done for you.

You can still let your preferences guide you — like choosing between a beachy destination or a bustling city centre — but if you leave the finer details to the travel professionals and open yourself up to new possibilities, you may find yourself in an oasis you could have never imagined.

Set Up Alerts and Notifications

Time is of the essence when capitalising on Black Friday deals. Everybody loves a discount, so you shouldn't underestimate how quickly premium travel packages are snatched up when they're available for up to 70% off.

To get an edge on the competition, sign up for email and text notifications that will alert you immediately when new deals become available. Rather than slowly browsing for suitable packages, they'll be sent directly to your inbox, where you can begin planning.

Plan Smart and Quick

Members-only sites will have excellent deals all year round, but on Black Friday, you'll need to act fast to get the most significant savings. Don't let that stop you from double-checking personal information, dates, accommodation quality and cancellation policies. Before making any purchase, ensure all your ducks are in a row and that you're not signing up for something that will catch you off guard on the day of departure.

Get the Deal You Deserve

Shopping Black Friday travel deals can be a great way to afford travel to places you might not have considered before. When done right, your patience can pay off big time with a premium resort or luxury villa at a fraction of the cost. To get the deal you deserve, sign up for a membership at Voyage Privé and see how the savings can transform your next holiday.