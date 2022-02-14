A masseuse has revealed that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell once hired her to give a naked massage to Prince Andrew, and described the British royal as someone "more famous" than God.

Monique Giannelloni gave the Duke of York a massage on June 30, 2000. The masseuse, who was a member of the British Register of Complementary Practitioners, was working at a clinic at Kensington and doing home visits at the time. One of her clients was Maxwell, and the masseuse visited the Belgravia house of the socialite on two occasions, during which Jeffrey Epstein was also present.

It was during her visits to Maxwell's house that she was roped in to massage Andrew. She recalls that Maxwell told her about her celebrity status during her first massage, while Epstein looked on. "Don't you know who I am darling? You should read the tabloids I am a celebrity," Maxwell reportedly told her.

Maxwell also told the masseuse, "I am going to introduce you to someone more famous than God."

Giannelloni told Mail Online about the conversation, "When she told me about that person more famous than God, I thought she may have meant an actor or something. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would be royalty."

She noted that she was even more "shocked" at the scene she witnessed when she entered the palace room to give Andrew a 90-minute-deep tissue sports massage. "When I walked into the room to give him a massage, he took off his robe and was naked. I wasn't expecting that because this was obviously a very high-profile person and I was very nervous," she recalled.

"I was a bit shocked to see him without any clothes on but it's usually the client's choice on whether they want to be naked or keep on something to protect their modesty," she added.

Giannelloni revealed that a picture of Andrew's ex-wife and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, also laid on the next table while she was massaging him. As the royal was stark naked, the masseuse herself placed a long towel over his naked body only uncovering those parts that she needed to touch.

"It did feel a bit strange, but I remained very professional throughout even though I was a bit scared because I was giving a massage to a senior member of the Royal Family. He was naked throughout the massage but always remained on his front," she recalled.

Giannelloni's revelations come soon after Emma Greenbaum, another masseuse, claimed that Andrew behaved like a "sex pest" during their massage sessions at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park and always insisted on being naked apart from a towel.