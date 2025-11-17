Gigi Hadid has reportedly given up alcohol as part of a lifestyle shift influenced by her relationship with Bradley Cooper, with insiders claiming the supermodel hopes their romance will soon lead to marriage.

The couple, who have been together for nearly two years, are said to be aligning more closely in their day-to-day habits as Cooper maintains his long-standing commitment to sobriety. Their evolving dynamic has drawn increased attention as sources suggest Hadid may be preparing for a long-term future.

Hadid's Shift to a Sober Lifestyle

Insiders familiar with the couple say Hadid was known for attending social events and enjoying the typical nightlife associated with the fashion world when the relationship first began. Recent reports now indicate that she has made significant changes to her routine, with a focus on wellness, family and low-key activities that better align with Cooper's preferences.

'If you're really going to share a life with this guy and be in his inner circle, sobriety is something you take seriously. Gigi isn't just talking the talk, she's walking the walk,' an insider told RadarOnline.

Cooper's transparency around his sobriety is well documented. Industry peers have described him as open about the fact that he views sobriety as a day-by-day commitment. This approach, sources say, has strengthened his connection to Hadid, who has reportedly embraced the importance of lifestyle adjustment.

The shift has been visible to those close to the couple, particularly as Hadid reduces late-night appearances in favour of private gatherings and health-focused routines.

Cooper's Reputation in Hollywood's Sobriety Circles

Cooper has built a reputation for being someone colleagues trust when navigating the pressures of fame and substance use. Public accounts from actors and industry figures over the years highlight that he has offered guidance and support to peers dealing with personal issues.

His lifestyle and commitment have shaped his social circle, with those close to him noting that sobriety is taken seriously by anyone who becomes part of his inner group.

Reports also indicate that Cooper has distanced himself from some past social connections, especially those associated with heavy partying. These changes have coincided with his relationship with Hadid, who has reportedly supported the actor's focus on maintaining a stable and health-conscious environment.

'Gigi is rightly impressed with Bradley's continued commitment to help other stars beat back their demons,' the insider added. 'He's somebody famous that people call when they get into trouble with substances, and he drops everything to help people who could lose it all to drinking and drugs.'

Marriage Speculation and Relationship Dynamics

According to reports, Hadid is hoping the relationship will progress to an engagement. Sources familiar with the couple say she is interested in building a future with Cooper and establishing a family together. While the pair have not confirmed any plans publicly, reports suggest that Hadid's adoption of a sober lifestyle reflects her commitment to long-term stability.

Cooper, known for taking a measured approach to personal decisions, has not spoken publicly about marriage discussions. However, those close to the couple note that their shared routines and growing alignment could indicate the next stage of their relationship.