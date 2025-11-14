Taylor Swift's mum, Andrea Swift, is usually silent about her daughter's love life, but not until Travis Kelce came and prompted her to speak up in 'The End of an Era' trailer.

In the sneak peek of Taylor's new docuseries, released on Thursday, 13 November, Andrea was heard making a rare comment about her daughter's fiancé.

'Travis Kelce, he brings a lot of happiness,' the 67-year-old celebrity mum was heard saying in one part of the trailer.

Andrea's point was clearly illustrated in the following clip, where the 'Shake It Off' singer was seen smiling from ear to ear while talking on the phone with Kelce. She was even heard saying, 'We basically do the same job,' in jest.

'You've got teammates. I got teammates,' Kelce said while on speakerphone. 'You've got Coach Reid, I've got my mom,' Swift added, as they both laughed while chatting on the phone.

The trailer highlighted more tender moments between the engaged couple, including the backstage kiss and their rehearsal for the football pro's onstage cameo at the London leg of Taylor's sold-out 'Eras Tour'.

Wedding Details Leaked

The US Sun revealed several exciting details about the highly anticipated wedding of the multi-awarded pop star and the NFL pro.

A source allegedly told the publication that the wedding, scheduled to take place in the summer, will be well attended by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, who are also the bride-to-be's closest friends.

According to the insider, Taylor asked her long-time friend Gigi Hadid to be part of her bridal entourage.

The source also mentioned that the 30-year-old fashion model was 'thrilled' to be asked by Taylor, and she accepted right away.

The future bride also reportedly included her best friend, Selena Gomez, to be included in the bridal party.

She also reportedly wants to get advice from Gomez, who recently went through her own wedding preparation process during her wedding with Benny Blanco on 27 September.

It was also mentioned that the 'Bad Blood' singer had already finalised her list of people who will play a role in her important date. She plans to tell those people in person to make sure that they know how special they are in her life.

'Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning,' the source shared.

'She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day.'

The wedding location remains undisclosed, but the couple is allegedly contemplating having it in the US or Europe, including their favourite country, Italy.

The 'End of an Era'

Aside from her wedding plans, Taylor is also busy working on her soon-to-be-released docuseries on Disney+.

Titled 'The End of an Era,' the six-part docuseries will share a behind-the-scenes look at the best-selling singer's record-breaking tour as she travels around the world to perform in front of millions of her fans.

'The End of an Era' will premiere on Disney+ starting 12 December.