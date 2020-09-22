Queen Letizia of Spain sure knows how to rock a red dress. The royal who has made a style statement in red time and again, wore the colour once again for a public engagement with husband King Felipe last week.

Queen Letizia recycled a red lace dress from her wardrobe as she joined King Felipe for the opening of a theatre in Madrid on Friday. The midi A-line dress from Carolina Herrera is seemingly one of the most favourite dresses of the Spanish royal as she has sported it on multiple occasions in the past three years.

The 48-year-old first wore the fit and flare dress at the 40th anniversary of the 1977 Spanish election in 2017. She donned it again in 2018 to celebrate the Princess of Asturias Awards in Oviedo, northern Spain.

For her latest appearance, the mother-of-two paired the cherry red dress with red slingback stilettos and a gold clutch bag. She accessorised her look with elegant gold hoop earrings, and styled her brunette hair down in loose curls. As for her makeup, the former journalist went for a natural look with a focus on her eyes, flaunting a brown smokey shadow and a fine lashing of mascara. Half of her face remained hidden behind the white precautionary face mask.

Los Reyes inauguran la temporada 2020 / 2021 del Teatro Real https://t.co/sBgPV9aUxU pic.twitter.com/McDTg0rXni — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Felipe looked dapper in a double-breasted navy suit and powder-blue tie with a pin-striped shirt.

The royal couple was attending the premiere of the opera "Un Ballo in Maschera", by Giuseppe Verdi, on the occasion of the opening of the 24th season of the Royal Theatre. The inauguration came a day after they attended an event at the National Library in Madrid. They also recently marked the 125th anniversary of local paper El Heraldo de Aragon (Aragon Herald) at the newspaper's headquarters, for which Letizia recycled her rosette bouclé-crepe sheath dress from Michael Kors collection.

The couple who has been married for 16 years had recently returned from a nationwide tour during which they were accompanied by their two daughters, Princess Leonor, 14, and Princess Sofia, 12.