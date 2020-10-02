Rihanna gave a new definition to power dressing when she attended the "Savage x Fenty" press day at the Convention Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty, opted for a sexy black leather blazer at the convention held ahead of the release of Volume 2 of the "Savage x Fenty" fashion show on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The singer-turned-underwear designer made a style statement with a fierce bondage cut-out bra from her line, which she wore underneath the blazer, reports Daily Mail.

RiRi's blazer was clinched in at the waist with a medium width belt. She completed the outfit with a pair of fishnet tights. The musician accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings, a glittering bracelet, and a layered necklace featuring crosses.

The "Work" hitmaker later changed her look and slipped into stunning leather hotpants, long black gloves, and an oversized statement top as she stepped into a green-lit room at the convention.

The businesswoman was also joined by Irina Shayk, who flaunted her svelte figure in a crop top and leather shorts, and Bella Hadid, who looked stunning in semi-sheer lace lingerie. Actress and model Cara Delevingne and model-cum-DJ Soo Joo Park were also present at the convention.

Meanwhile, fans of the philanthropist are desperately waiting for her new album and repeatedly asking her about it on social media. The Grammy-winner, who has established a name in the beauty and fashion industry as well with her ventures "Fenty Beauty," "Savage x Fenty," "Fenty," and "Fenty Skin," had promised the release of her ninth studio album, labelled R9 by fans, in 2019.

The pop-star, who has not released any music since her album "Anti" in 2016, has repeatedly assured her fans that she has not forgotten the album but has a lot on her plate right now. She recently told Associated Press she has already held "tons of writing camps" where songwriters are put into groups to create original tracks for artistes.

"I just want to have fun with music. Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It's overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I'm using that as my outlet," she said.