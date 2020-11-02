Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik dressed up for Halloween and posed for a family photo with their baby girl.

The Victoria's Secret model wore a blue bodysuit as she channelled Samus Aran, a video game character from the Nintendo Metroid game series. The former One Direction singer dressed up in his best interpretation of a Slytherin from the "Harry Potter" films. The couple decided to include their baby girl and donned her in a matching green knitted cap with black yarn hairs and a green long-sleeved top.

However, for privacy reasons, Hadid and Malik covered her face with a gif of The Incredible Hulk. They also overlapped the baby's hand with the character's giant fist. The photo showed the proud parents beaming at their daughter with Malik cradling her in his arms.

"My first Halloween," reads the caption on the photo Hadid shared on her Instagram Stories.

Their baby's costume certainly caught the attention of actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He commented on the adorable snap People Magazine shared on social media.

"Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow Strongest Avenger. You look smashing!" he wrote, while fans also gushed at the photo and wished the family nothing but happiness.

This is the first full photo Hadid and Malik shared of their baby daughter. They may have covered her face but their family picture looks sweet nonetheless.

The couple each shared photos of their baby girl following her birth. They gave fans a glimpse of her tiny hands. They have yet to reveal the baby's name.

A source claimed that being a family has only strengthened Malik and Hadid's relationship. It has made their communication "better than ever." They also enjoy spending more time together as a family of three and that "they've never looked happier."

Another source claimed that Malik "was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him." The singer reportedly "expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint" his daughter with Hadid, as "he wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."