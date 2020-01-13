Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik's on-again, off-again relationship is on-again, as the couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm at a busy street in New York City.

Gigi Hadid held onto Zayn Malik's arm as they went out to celebrate the singer's 27th birthday, while paparazzi captured the PDA moment. The couple was dressed in complementing mint green outfits. Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, her brother Anwar Hadid and his girlfriend singer Dua Lipa were also present with them as they celebrated the occasion at a Mediterranean-Italian spot. Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid was also accompanying them.

Interestingly, when the couple was first linked in November 2015, that was also after they were seen holding hands. Now that they have been spotted holding hands again, E! News reports that the news of them getting back together is also true.

"Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," a source told E! News, adding that the "One Direction" member has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and the 24-year-old is giving him another chance.

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed. Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently," the source said.

According to the insider, the supermodel had also rented a private room at il Buco in New York City for the group's dinner. The source also says that Gigi's mother and sister Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn and are happy for their reunion.

"They all have always treated him like part of the family," the source said.

Gigi and Zayn first got together in 2015, when the pop star had ended a relationship with Perrie Edwards, while Gigi had split from Joe Jonas. They announced their first breakup in 2018, got back together quietly in the summer of 2018, and ended things again in January 2019.

Despite not being together, the two remained friends throughout last year. The reconciliation rumours gained ground over the holidays when Gigi shared a photo of chicken curry pasta salad that she was cooking, based on a recipe from Zayn's mother, whom she also tagged in the Instagram story.