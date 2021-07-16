Yolanda Hadid shared a photo of her granddaughter Khai in a recent social media post, which showed Gigi and Zayn Malik's baby girl all grown up.

The proud grandma snapped a picture of the 10-month-old during "morning meditation with Oma." The Instagram photo showed the adorable tot playing with stones in a garden of crystals. The baby's face is hidden in the snap as the reality TV star only photographed her from the back.

But it is obvious that Khai is growing up healthy and surrounded by love not just from her parents, but from her devoted grandmother. Yolanda adores her first grandchild and even admitted that she "awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed."

Morning meditation with Oma @YolandaHadid posted on Instagram! pic.twitter.com/7HLtRFy7Lu — Gigi Hadid Source? (@MyqueengigiIG) July 14, 2021

She also considered Gigi and Malik's daughter a "great blessing" for the family and a welcome reprieve from her grief after she lost her own mother in 2019. Yolanda said her daughter gave birth about two months after Ans van den Herik died.

"So it shows you the cycle of life. We lost somebody so special to the family, and we have a new little angel, so that's been a great blessing, for sure," the former model told People back in March.

The 57-year old is also no stranger to babysitting Gigi and Malik's daughter. Back in December, she took the newborn out for some time under the sun, while "Mamma was away." She shared a snap of them together taken from the back, all bundled up as they enjoyed the warmth.

Gigi and Malik welcomed their firstborn in September last year. They have yet to give fans a glimpse at their baby girl's face. They have only so far shared videos and photos of her with her face off-camera.

Gigi Hadid issues letter to the paparazzi, press and fans, asking them to respect the privacy of newborn daughter Khai.



“Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible…” pic.twitter.com/Wj5ZN5IVNF — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 6, 2021

The former Victoria's Secret model had made it known that she wishes Khai to have privacy. In a lengthy message, she asked for paparazzi, the press, and fan accounts to blur or keep her daughter's face out of pictures. As a mum, she only wants the best for her child and that includes growing up with a normal childhood. Gigi said she will leave it up to Khai to "choose how to share herself to the world" when she comes of age.