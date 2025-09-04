Giorgio Armani, the visionary Italian designer who transformed fashion with his philosophy of understated elegance, has died at his Milan home aged 91. The Armani Group confirmed his peaceful passing on Thursday, surrounded by loved ones, marking the end of an extraordinary 50-year career that redefined how the world dresses.

The designer, whose empire was valued at over £8 billion at the time of his death, remained creatively active until the very end, having presented his final collection just months earlier. His death comes as Milan Fashion Week was preparing to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his eponymous label.

The King of Italian Fashion's Revolutionary Vision

Born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934, Armani studied initially medicine before turning to fashion in the 1960s. By 1975, he launched his own label, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., which quickly became one of the world's most recognisable luxury brands.

Known for his minimalist style, muted colour palette, and clean tailoring, Armani revolutionised modern dressing. His work in the 1980s popularised the idea of the 'power suit,' worn by business leaders and film stars alike. The 1980 movie American Gigolo, starring Richard Gere in Armani suits, marked a turning point that cemented his global reputation.

Over the years, Armani expanded his brand into fragrances, accessories, interior design, and sportswear. By the 2000s, his fashion empire was valued in the billions, and he was regarded as one of the wealthiest designers in the world.

Even into his later years, Armani remained actively involved in the creative direction of his company, continuing to oversee collections showcased at Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Building A Fashion Empire

From those early beginnings, Armani methodically expanded his brand into a luxury lifestyle empire. The launch of Emporio Armani in 1981 made his aesthetic accessible to younger consumers, whilst later ventures into fragrances, accessories, hotels, and restaurants demonstrated his understanding that luxury extends far beyond clothing.

By the 2000s, his company generated billions in revenue annually, making Armani one of the world's wealthiest designers. Yet he remained fiercely independent, never selling to corporate conglomerates, maintaining creative and financial control until his death.

The 2020 Milan Fashion Week Controversy

Despite his celebrated career, Armani was not without controversy. In February 2020, during Milan Fashion Week, he made headlines after criticising the fashion industry's portrayal of women.

'I think it's time to say women keep getting raped by designers, by us,' Armani told reporters. 'If a lady walks on the street and sees an ad with a woman with her boobs and ass in plain sight, she's raped in a certain way.'

The remarks drew immediate backlash from women's rights groups and industry commentators, many of whom felt the language was inappropriate. Armani later clarified that his comments were meant to criticise how fashion trends often objectify women, arguing that he had long promoted a vision of elegance and dignity.

A Lasting Legacy of Elegance

Armani's influence on contemporary fashion cannot be overstated. He democratised luxury, making sophisticated dressing accessible whilst maintaining exclusivity. His designs have dressed everyone from Hollywood stars to world leaders, with his red-carpet creations becoming as iconic as the films themselves.

Beyond fashion, Armani's career also broke barriers in public health and representation. In the mid-1990s, he spoke openly about HIV/AIDS at a time when the subject was often avoided in the fashion industry, reflecting his willingness to challenge taboos.

Even in his 90th year, Armani remained committed to his founding principles, recently stating: 'Women don't need to be slaves to height, and they shouldn't feel pressured to dress or behave in a mysterious, sexy way'. This philosophy of comfort without compromising elegance defined his entire career.

The question of succession now looms large over his empire. As yet, there is no apparent heir to the Armani business. However, he had previously indicated his head of menswear, Leo Dell'Orco, and his niece, Silvana Armani, were being considered for leadership roles.

Armani's legacy transcends fashion trends. He created a template for modern luxury that prioritised timeless elegance over seasonal whims, comfort over formality, and subtlety over ostentation. In an industry often criticised for excess, Giorgio Armani proved that true style lies in restraint.

As Italy mourns one of its most excellent cultural ambassadors, the fashion world reflects on a career that literally reshaped how we dress. Giorgio Armani didn't just design clothes; he created a way of being in the world—elegant, confident, and effortlessly sophisticated.

Armani's passing marks the close of a remarkable era in luxury fashion. Revered for redefining sophisticated tailoring and understated glamour, he built one of the world's most recognisable fashion empires.