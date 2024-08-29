A Mexican immigrant facing financial hardship in Los Angeles received a surprising windfall of $100,000 and a stable job, touching the hearts of many internet users.

The migrant's story was made possible after it was shared by a social media influencer with over 19 million TikTok followers, 5.5 million Instagram followers, and 6 million YouTube subscribers, Zachary Dereniowsk. Dereniowsk, aka MDMotivator, is celebrated for his generous acts of giving money to strangers.

In a recent TikTok video, Dereniowski shared the story of Mario, a 60-year-old Mexican immigrant living in Los Angeles. The video begins with Dereniowski informing Mario, whom he had met the day before outside a local mall, that he had just lost his job. He then asks Mario if he could spare a few dollars.

Mario immediately reached into his pocket and gave Dereniowski a $10 bill despite revealing that he was out of work and had only a small amount of money. Mario then shared his personal challenges, saying, "My life is not good."

Dereniowski asked Mario to share more details, and Mario revealed that his daughter had been in a coma for the past ten years after being assaulted by girls in high school. Mario's wife had also succumbed to cancer, leaving him as the sole provider for his daughter.

Mario said he would do any physical labour or handy work to provide for his "princess." Despite his own difficulties, Mario still found compassion for a stranger. He told Dereniowski that he understood what it was like to lose a job because he had been through it himself.

A New Beginning: Mario's Life-Changing Opportunity

Dereniowski then revealed that he had planned to give $1,000 to the first person who helped him. Surprisingly, Mario refused to accept the money. However, when Dereniowski explained that it would help him cover food, rent, and his daughter's expenses, Mario finally received it, with Dereniowski saying, "God bless you."

Dereniowski didn't stop there. Mario insisted that he wanted a job. "Give me a job," he said. "I am strong," he added. Mario then shared that he had not slept the night before and had sat on the patio of his house, praying for help. He had no food or money. Dereniowski reassured him that he would help him find a job.

The following day, Dereniowski met Mario to surprise him with a "life-changing" gift. Mario refused to accept more money from Dereniowski and even returned the $1,000 he had previously given him. Dereniowski then revealed that strangers had come together to give him a surprise.

The social media influencer introduced Mario to his friend, Ryan Bartlett, the co-founder of True Classic. This company produces high-quality fitted premium tees for men and versatile shirts. Bartlett informed Mario that their warehouse in El Monte was looking to hire him full-time.

The owner explained that it was a full-time position, and Mario immediately accepted the offer. Bartlett told him that he would oversee the brand's warehouse and that the job did not require physical labour or handyman work.

When the owner asked Mario if he could start work that day, Mario replied, "Today, tomorrow, whenever." Towards the end of the video, Mario said that his daughter was his responsibility, but Dereniowski chimed in, adding, "Our responsibility as humans is to help one another."

Mario then asked Dereniowski how much money was in the bag, and the influencer revealed that it contained $100,000. Unsurprisingly, Mario was speechless and simply hugged Bartlett and Dereniowski, saying, "I love you."

The comments section of the TikTok video is flooded with positive responses, with some users deciding to buy clothes from True Classic. "Alright, I'm ordering my husband some new outfits from True Classic. A full time job managing a warehouse? That's an incredible offer," one user wrote.

"I could use a blessing like that for my teeth. God Bless Mario and those who helped," another user wrote. A third one added, "I couldn't help but cry with how Zach changed him and his family forever. True Classic tees has my business for life."

"$100,000 - no no no no. Ful time job - yes yes yes, today tomorrow anytime. You really picked the most deserving man," another user wrote. "Mario is going to be busy filling true classic orders," another user added.

Unemployment Rates In The United States

Mario's story of resilience and perseverance amidst adversity is inspiring. However, it's important to remember that he is not alone in his struggles. A Statista report indicates that approximately 7.69 million people in the United States were unemployed and actively searching for work in July 2024.

While the report shows that approximately 6.26 million people were unemployed in the United States as of August 22, it's crucial to remember that this data is not seasonally adjusted. In comparison, the average unemployment rate in the European Union is higher than that of the United States.

A TikToker recently shed light on the financial struggles faced by many Americans, even those with jobs. The TikToker suggested that Americans' financial situation might be worse than they perceive, potentially mirroring Mexicans' challenges.

Additionally, a Pew Research Center report indicates that one in five Americans over 65 are compelled to re-enter the workforce after exhausting their savings. Mario's inspiring story highlights the power of human connection and the importance of supporting those in need.

However, it's crucial to recognise the ongoing challenges the unemployed face in both the United States and the European Union.