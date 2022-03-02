Police have been taking the help of sniffer dogs in solving a crimes and catching suspects, but this time it was a goat that helped the police catch a man trying to flee a crime scene on February 13 in the Fieldale area of Georgia. The goat chased down the man until the police managed to capture him.

Two deputies had gone to investigate a domestic assault case in Henry County last week when the incident took place. As soon as the suspect found out that the police were there to arrest him, he started running, crossing the fence line and darting across a field with the officers running after him, reported the Martinsville Bulletin.

The goat named Gracie joined the police in the chase. Out of nowhere, she started running after the man leaving Deputy David Parnell behind in the chase.

"When Deputy Parnell and the goat reached the next fence line of the field, the goat continued through the fence in front of Deputy Parnell and entered a wooded area," as per sheriff's office.

Gracie and the other deputy managed to catch the fleeing suspect while Deputy Parnell assessed the situation. The goat belonged to a person living in the area and was later returned to its owner.

The sheriff's office even posted a picture thanking the goat for all the help that she gave. "The goat was returned to its owner by Deputy Parnell once the incident was resolved," informed Henry County Sheriff's Office captain, Scott Barker.

When Captain Barker was asked if the goat will be recognised by the department for helping the police unknowingly, he said he cannot say much at this point. "That's about all I know at this point," he said. The authorities have not revealed the name of the suspect yet.