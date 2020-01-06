Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's potential run-in at the 2020 Golden Globes Awards was one of the most anticipated reunions of the year. Though the former couple didn't meet on the red carpet, they were both spotted twinning in black.

Jennifer Aniston was a vision in black, wearing a stunning ruffled strapless Dior Haute Couture gown with a grand train as she arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday night. The gown featured a delicately ruffled chest panel and a think black belt at the waist. The 50-year-old accessorised it with a Cartier crystal double-layered necklace, Fred Leighton earrings and added a chunky ring on her left ring finger.

The "Friends" alum wore her long hair down and manicured her nails with a delicate shade of pink. Jen was nominated for 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama' for her lead role on the Apple TV series "The Morning Show," but the award went to Olivia Colman for "The Crown."

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt who has been nominated for best-supporting actor for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" also arrived solo at the 77th Golden Globes Awards sporting a black suit with a bow tie. The 55-year-old has already been declared a winner in the category.

The 56-year-old actor said he is looking forward to running into his ex-wife Jennifer at the award show, who he called his "good friend." Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Pitt said, "I'll run into Jen, she's a good friend. Yeah."

"The second most important reunion of her year? I understand," Pitt jokingly added, referring to the reunion Aniston had with her former co-stars from "Friends."

The last time Aniston and Pitt made an appearance at the Golden Globes as a couple was in 2002. The couple announced their divorce three years later. Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie and Aniston wed Justin Theroux in 2015. The two pair have also since split.

The former couple reportedly re-connected a decade after their separation, when Aniston lost her mother Nancy Dow in 2016. Pitt has since then also been attending parties hosted by Aniston, the latest of them being the actress's star-studded Christmas celebration last month.