Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted a dress that was a combination of both covered-up and revealing, during her latest appearance at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The 47-year-old stepped on the red carpet at Beverly Hills Hotel in a floor-length completely sheer brown dress designed by Fendi. Gwyneth Paltrow sported a matching bra and underwear set underneath the naked dress that also featured a high neckline and large bell sleeves.

"The Politician" star paired her dress with diamond earrings and a multi-layered diamond statement necklace. She kept her hair slick and tucked behind the ears, and wore light makeup with nude colours. A pair of silver heeled sandals completed her look.

The Oscar Award-winner attended the award ceremony with her husband Brad Falchuk. Though she has not been nominated for a Golden Globe this year, she went on the stage to present an award. The mother-of-two later took to Instagram on Saturday night to share a picture of herself after the show, and captioned it: "The best part of the night is always getting home"

When asked about her bold look for the ceremony, Paltrow told Mirror: "I thought I better get it out one last time before I'm just too over the hill."

The actress has flaunted sheer dresses on several occasions in the past. When the actress last attended the Golden Globes in 2015 to present an award, she sported a bubblegum pink Michael Kors dress, that also featured a cutout plunge with a sheer illusion-paneled décolletage. Earlier in 1998, the Goop founder made headlines when she decided to wear a nearly see-through light blue beaded Giorgio Armani dress for the premiere of "Shakespeare in Love."

Paltrow has recently returned after vacationing in Aspen, where she went with her ex-husband Chris Martin and their children- Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. "Fifty Shades of Grey" actress Dakota Johnson, who is currently dating the "Coldplay" singer, was also in attendance at the family holiday.

In an interview with Evening Standard earlier this year, Paltrow called her ex-husband a "close friend" who she sees and speaks to every day. The former couple had parted ways in 2014 in what they called "conscious uncoupling."