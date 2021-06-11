Goldman Sachs has ordered US employees to report their vaccination status as the investment bank orchestrates a return to the office, according to a staff memo reviewed Thursday by AFP.

"Registering your vaccination status allows us to plan for a safer return to the office for all of our people as we continue to abide by local public health measures," said the message, which was sent to all Goldman employees who had not yet reported whether they have been innoculated against Covid-19.

"As a result, it is mandatory that you submit your vaccination status" by Thursday, June 10, the company added. "While we strongly encourage you to receive a Covid-19 vaccine, we understand that the choice to get vaccinated is a personal one."

US employers are permitted to require employees to disclose vaccination status as long as the information is kept confidential, according to the Equality Employment Opportunity Commission.

The EEOC also permits companies to require workers to be vaccinated, although many companies have so far refrained from taking this step.

Goldman Sachs announced last month that New York employees should be back at their offices by June 14.

The Goldman requirement is the latest adjustment by a big company as more of the United States reopens with vaccinations becoming widespread.

JPMorgan Chase has told US employees that they should expect to return to work in person in July, while Facebook said Wednesday it will give employees the option of sticking with remote work for the long term.

