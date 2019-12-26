A few months ago, Google released their 2019 follow-up to its lauded Pixel smartphone series – the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Despite the battery capacity woes, it came with several new features such as advanced imaging capabilities, motion sensors, an upgraded 90 Hz display, and changes to Google Assistant. The latter has been integrated directly on the handset instead, which means it no longer needs to connect to the cloud for its basic functions. This makes it more responsive than before. Unfortunately, the latest software update is reportedly causing problems with the program.

After installing the Google app beta version 10.90, users discovered that Google Assistant is no longer functional. This appears to be exclusive to the new models only, with older models apparently unaffected by the bug. The usual gestures used to launch it do not work.

This includes voice activation via "OK Google" or "Hey Google," swiping up from the bottom corners, and even tapping on the icon. Repeated attempts might eventually pop a message that says "Assistant will be ready soon..." but does not advance from there.

Reports likewise note that other functions tied to Google Assistant such as Lens and the Updates page are available. According to a post from 9to5Google, the problem prevents access to Google Assistant using voice input.

Users can still interface with the app via other methods that bring up the keyboard for typing in their queries. Meanwhile, the regular voice search option can still set timers, listen to podcasts, and check the weather. As detailed by users, it is only limited to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Until Google releases an update to address the issue, users have two ways to get the voice input working again on their smartphones. The first requires owners to uninstall the latest beta version and revert to the stable version. Another workaround requires users to access the Google Search Storage menu and choose to "Clear All Data."

After it is finished, the voice assistant will require an initial setup and download a huge update file. Once the process is completed, the glitch should be resolved and Google Assistant on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL should work as normal.