At the "Launch Night In" event, Google unveiled its 2020 hardware lineup which included its smartphones. The Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 4a were met with favourable feedback from journalists and consumers alike. As manufacturers introduce new versions of certain products, older models will eventually reach their end. In this case, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are both scheduled to receive their final update this December. However, tech-savvy users are apparently not worried about it.

Owners of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL recently had their handsets updated with the latest security patch. This apparently fixes several issues that can cause minor inconveniences during use. These include devices stuck in a boot loop, call notifications disabled, missing auto-rotate icon, and problems with certain swipe gestures. According to Android Police, Google will not issue a November update for the models in question but will include everything in the upcoming one before the year ends.

The developers noted that the December update will cover the missing one from the month before it. While it might be disappointing for longtime Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users, Google apparently went beyond their original commitment. During its launch, the company promised a two-year maximum for software patches. Still, it is likely some owners would have loved to go beyond 2020. Looking at the specs, the smartphones are equipped to handle a few more.

To recall, both devices were unique at the time given the Pixel 2 was manufactured by HTC, which also produced the first-generation Pixel. As of the Pixel 2 XL, it was handled by LG and sported a different design from its smaller sibling. Both shipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset paired with 4 GB of RAM and an option between 64 or 128 GB of storage. The second-generation models also marked the end of the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Although the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will miss out on upcoming software releases, Android is a flexible operating system. Thus, there are alternatives, albeit unofficial ways to keep up with the latest features. Most Pixel users are aware of LineageOS and its commitment to consistently provide even the oldest devices that run on stock Android with modern updates.