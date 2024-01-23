A Google engineer has been accused of beating his wife to death at their home in Santa Clara County, California, US, on January 16.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Liren Chen, has now been charged with the murder of his wife, Xuanyi. The incident came to light after local police responded to a 911 call from an acquaintance of Liren.

The person found Liren "motionless on his knees" with his "hands in the air" and "staring blankly". He decided to call the police when Liren refused to answer his phone or door.

The police immediately rushed to the scene and found the man "spattered in blood" while his wife's body was found in their bedroom.

He also had injuries to his right hand, which was extremely swollen and purple. "He had blood on his clothing, legs, arms, and hands and scratches on his arm," according to a statement by the district attorney's office in Santa Clara County.

He was immediately taken into custody and was later charged with murder. However, his arraignment has been postponed as he had to be hospitalised.

Google has also confirmed that the couple worked at the company at the time of the incident.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by what has happened to Xuanyi," Google spokesperson Bailey Tomson said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with her family at this time, and we are working to provide support to them and to co-workers who are processing this tragic news".

Both Liren and Xuanyi attended Tsinghua University in Beijing and completed their master's degrees in computer science from the University of California.

Liren had been working at Google as a software engineer since 2020, while Xuanyi joined the company in 2021 after leaving Amazon. The couple had been living at their Santa Clara County home for more than a year. The neighbours told the media that the couple mostly kept to themselves. There is no clarity yet as to what transpired before the alleged murder.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Jeff Rosen has appealed to people to come forward if they are facing domestic violence. In a statement issued after the incident, he said: "Domestic violence deaths have been falling in our county but that does not measure the depth and destructiveness of the violence".

"Anyone who feels that they or someone else is being abused by their partners, please reach out your local law enforcement agency. You are not alone. We can help".

