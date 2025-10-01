With a new generation of Google's flagship devices on the horizon, the rumour mill for the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL is already spinning fast. The reported information ranges from the anticipated launch date to leaks about new hardware, expected software features, and potential price points.

The Pixel 11 series won't arrive for several months, yet details are already emerging. These early signs include interviews that hint at the physical appearance and expected upgrades to the new Tensor chip. This upcoming device has the potential to be a significant launch for the tech giant.

Following an interview with Rick Osterloh, Google's Senior Vice President of Devices & Services, Bloomberg disclosed that the company plans to introduce major design changes to its Pixel phones every two to three years. This timeline aligns neatly with the brand's previous launch history.

New design every 3 years



Google has confirmed the Pixel lineup will get new designs every three years



This means the Pixel 11 series will be the last lineup with the current design and Pixel 12 brings a new design

Historically, Google has adhered to a generational refresh pattern, with the Pixel 1-3 series, 4-5 series, and 6-8 series each maintaining a distinct design language. The uncertainty now surrounds the Pixel 11; whether it will continue to refine the existing look (like the Pixel 9 and 10) or debut a brand-new visual identity remains an open question.

Design Refinement: The Move to eSIM-Only

The design refinements introduced this year created a 'cleaner' aesthetic on the US models by removing the physical SIM card tray. This shift to eSIM-only generated a split reaction among customers, with many voicing strong opposition while others remained indifferent. Despite the mixed consumer response, the absence of a traditional SIM slot is considered a genuine obstacle for certain buyers.

Industry analysis, such as that from Android Central, suggests it is highly improbable that the physical SIM card slot will return to the US Pixel 11 models. A key factor supporting this prediction is that Google utilised the space vacated by the SIM tray on the Pixel 10's frame to relocate and fully integrate the mmWave antenna, which previously required an external 'pill' cutout.

The necessity for mmWave technology, commonly utilised by US carriers like Verizon for 5G, ensures the new antenna placement will likely remain standard on the Pixel 11's American models.

This priority, however, contrasts sharply with the global preference for physical SIMs, which are valued by many users for their ease of use while travelling, lack of dependency on the internet for activation, and seamless support for prepaid services and multi-carrier use.

The Tensor G6: Betting on the Post-Samsung Era

The next generation of the Pixel line is expected to feature the Tensor G6 processor, which is rumoured to deliver a significant performance boost. This follows the launch of the Tensor G5—Google's first chip manufactured by TSMC, rather than Samsung, which brought a notable leap in performance over the previous generation, demonstrating a reported 35% multi-core performance improvement over the Tensor G4 found in the Pixel 9 series.

The upcoming Pixel phones are expected to feature the Tensor G6, a processor tipped to deliver a significant performance boost. A switch to an even more efficient 2nm manufacturing process for the Tensor G6 is rumoured, suggesting it could finally narrow the performance gap with Qualcomm's competing chipsets.

Google’s Tensor G6 chip will reportedly jump to a 2nm process via TSMC! 👀



The move could let Tensor G6 beat flagship Snapdragon chips to the 2nm punch - even after the G5 is expected to catch up to 3nm later this year! 😳



The move could let Tensor G6 beat flagship Snapdragon chips to the 2nm punch - even after the G5 is expected to catch up to 3nm later this year!

For years, Tensor's performance lagged significantly, sometimes matching chips found in phones from four generations ago. While the current Tensor G5 is now competitive with chips from the previous year, the Tensor G6 is anticipated to achieve parity with models launching in 2026.

Google is also reportedly planning to bake a host of new health-related features directly into the Tensor G6, including capabilities for analysing breathing, sleep apnea, and gait. Furthermore, the chip is designed to efficiently generate video using advanced AI algorithms, suggesting that a new suite of sophisticated video tricks for the Pixel 11 will follow the popular new photo tricks from this year's models.

Pixel 11: A Certainty in the Roadmap

The release of the Pixel 11 is virtually guaranteed unless Google modifies its future plans. Given the considerable praise Google has received for recent Pixel models, such as the Pixel 9 series, the company has every reason to sustain this successful trajectory by continuing to launch new Pixel phones.

A surprising amount of information is already known about the Pixel 11, including details about its System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and some camera features. Internal Google documents have even disclosed the code names for the lineup:

Pixel 11 — 'cubs' or '4CS4'

Pixel 11 Pro — 'grizzly' or 'CGY4'

Pixel 11 Pro XL — 'kodiak' or 'PKK4'

Pixel 11 Pro Fold — 'yogi' or '9YI4'

As a result, according to Android Authority, a Pixel 11 is likely to be released.

Pixel 11: The Most Likely Launch Month

Google Pixel 9 — 22 August 2024

Google Pixel 8 — 12 October 2023

Google Pixel 7 — 13 October 2024

While Pixel launches traditionally occurred in October, the Pixel 9 disrupted this pattern with its release on 22 August 2024. Some speculate that the Pixel 9's unusual release date was an effort to align it with the Pixel Fold's product cycle, which remains a possibility. This new schedule is continuing with the Pixel 10, as its hardware event was set for 20 August of this year.

Based on this developing trend, August has now replaced October as the customary month for launches. Consequently, the release time frame for the Pixel 11 is August 2026. However, Google maintains the option to revert to an October launch in the future.

The Anticipated Pricing Structure for the Google Pixel 11

It is impossible to determine the Pixel 11's price tag with certainty. However, historical patterns do provide a basis for prediction. Both the Pixel 7 (at $599/£443.33) and the Pixel 7 Pro (at $899/£665.36) were succeeded by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which each experienced a $100 (£74.01) price increase.

The situation became more intricate with the subsequent introduction of the Pixel 9 family, which not only included several new models but also featured a further $100 (£74.01) price increase for the base Pixel 9.

Will we see further increases? Android Authority suggests that the recent string of rapid price hikes may have been a temporary phenomenon. They hypothesise that these increases were primarily due to global factors like the pandemic, the declining economy, and subsequent rapid inflation.

As this inflationary trend begins to slow down, the price structure for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 series is likely to remain similar or identical to that of the Pixel 9 family across the entire lineup. Nevertheless, the definitive answer remains elusive, as it is still too early to know for sure.