Google is gearing up to roll out the latest Android 13 OS to several Pixel devices. The new update will bring many awe-inspiring features to the Pixel phones. The Kirisakura kernel mod will be handy for adventurous users who fancy changing the Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphone's resolution.

For those unaware, the Kirisakura kernel has been created by noted XDA developer Freak07. The developer recently updated the mod, enabling the Pixel 6 Pro owners to bring the resolution down to 1080p. You can access the new change by heading straight to the settings menu. You can change the resolution with a toggle.

Interestingly, this feature hasn't been officially released yet. However, the word on the street is that the Google Pixel 7 Pro will be the first Pixel device to come with the feature. The feature will allow users to prolong battery life in case of an emergency. Some hawk-eyed users discovered evidence of the feature in Android 13 Beta releases.

Notably, this feature is already available in select Samsung and Honor Android devices. Changing the resolution of a device doesn't sound like a backbreaking task. However, it can prove to be an arduous mission if you're forcing a device to deliver a resolution it doesn't support.

This could lead to issues like incorrect brightness levels, contrast, colour, and more. Also, Freak07 has admitted that everything won't be perfect. There is a myriad of things that need to be fixed.

For instance, the screen turns black when you change the resolution without disabling the Show refresh rate mode under the Developers options. Moreover, the feature will disappear when you reboot the device. In other words, the device will return to the original 1440p resolution of the Pixel 6 Pro after a reboot. However, Freak07 claims this is "more of a safety mechanism at the moment."

Regrettably, the kernel isn't capable of fixing the aforesaid issue. So, it looks like Google will have to develop a solution when officially launching the feature. The Kirisakura kernel mod is available in the XDA forums. However, installing these mods involves taking a risk. So, it is recommended that you read and understand how the mod works before installing it.