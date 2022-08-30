The Google Pixel 8 series smartphones are unlikely to arrive in 2022. Word on the grapevine claims that the possible Pixel 7 successor will go official in 2023 instead.

However, there are prominent signs suggesting that the handset is already in the works. Moreover, the rumour mill has already started churning out speculations around the Tensor 3 chip that will allegedly power up the Google Pixel 8 series.

Google is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited Pixel 7 series. A myriad of leaks and rumours about the upcoming lineup is likely to surface online ahead of the official unveiling. However, a report by GalaxyClub claims that the search engine giant has started working on the third-gen Tensor chip. The Google Pixel 8 series will reportedly pack this purported chipset under the hood.

The report claims that Google has teamed up with Samsung to develop an upgraded Tensor chipset. Furthermore, the new chip is likely to carry the Tensor 3 moniker. The third generation Tensor chip has model number S5P9865.

Reports have it that the developers are reportedly testing this Tensor chip on a developer board. This developer board has the codename Ripcurrent. Interestingly, the Tensor 2 chipset is tipped to carry model number S5P9855.

For those unaware, the Tensor 2 chip will power up the upcoming Pixel 7 series. The chip has currently been tested on a board with the codename Cloudripper. Regrettably, the report did not divulge any key detail of the Tensor 3 chipset. Still, it is likely to deliver improved performance over its predecessors. Notably, the collaboration with Samsung signifies that Google is sparing no effort to improve the Tensor chip.

The South Korean tech giant could enhance the upcoming Tensor chip's overall performance and artificial intelligence processing capabilities. The current-gen Tensor chips also offer some impressive features. However, they do not outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. So, it will be interesting to see if the Tensor chips can draw level with Qualcomm's flagship chip in the next few years.

Developing their chipset enables Google to customise the chipset specifically for their smartphones. So, Google will probably continue developing their chipset for their Pixel series smartphones.

Stay tuned for the latest Google Pixel 8 news and updates.