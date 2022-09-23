Google is gearing up for its October 6 event, where the American tech giant will unveil a myriad of new products. The Google Pixel Watch is slated to break cover alongside the Pixel 7 series smartphones at the impending event.

Much to the delight of Pixel fans, Google recently showed off the awe-inspiring design of its first smartwatch. To recap, the search engine giant first teased the Pixel Watch in May during the Google I/O 2022 event.

Regrettably, Google continues to remain mum on the upcoming smart wearable's features and specs. However, the latest leaks have divulged key details of Google's maiden smartwatch ahead of launch.

For instance, the Pixel Watch will reportedly run Wear OS 3 out of the box. Now, a report by 9to5Google has disclosed the pricing of Google's upcoming smartwatch. The report also sheds some light on the Pixel Watch's features.

Google did not shy away from showing off its first-ever smartwatch before it hits the store shelves next month. So, there's a lot of hype around the Pixel Watch.

The Pixel Watch is set to launch in the global markets on October 6, sporting a circular design. This circular display blends into the frame, giving it a bezel-less outward appearance.

A recently surfaced Pixel Watch teaser reveals the smartwatch will have a stainless steel structure. Moreover, it confirms the presence of a heart rate sensor.

Aside from this, the teaser suggests the Pixel Watch will have at least seven watch faces. The right side of the smartwatch has a crown button that will come in handy for navigating the UI.

The right edge also houses a small cutout to accommodate the microphone. So, it is safe to assume that the Pixel Watch will support Bluetooth or Cellular calling.

According to a 9to5Google report, the Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch will set you back $349.99. Moreover, you can choose between Gold/Hazel, Silver/Chalk, and Black case / Obsidian band.

The cellular variant of the Pixel Watch will reportedly carry a price tag of $399.99. Furthermore, it is tipped to come in Gold/Hazel, Silver/Charcoal, and Black/Obsidian colour options.