Google is on the verge of unveiling the much-awaited successors of the Pixel 6 series smartphones. The upcoming Pixel 7 series comprises two handsets, including the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The rumour mill is currently in full swing, churning out all sorts of speculations around the Pixel 7 series. The lineup is tipped to bring some notable upgrades over the current-gen Pixel 6 smartphones. So, there's understandably a lot of hype about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

Also, the Pixel 7 series has been subject to a lot of leaks lately. However, Google will be putting these speculations to rest at its October 6 event. The American tech behemoth will be unveiling its latest Pixel devices at the aforesaid event.

Notably, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will go up for pre-order on the same day as their launch. Some reports suggest the shipping of the new Pixel smartphones will begin on October 18. However, Google has neither confirmed nor denied these reports.

While the Pixel 7 series launch isn't around the corner, Artem Russakovskii has revealed the pricing for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. According to the AP founder, the Pixel 7 smartphone's price is set at $599. However, the Pixel 7 Pro carries a steeper price tag of $899.

The Pixel 7 carries the codename Panther, while the Pro model is codenamed Cheetah. Interestingly, the leaked prices of the Pixel 7 series coincide with the launch prices of last year's Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

However, it is worth mentioning here that these are the US prices of the Pixel 7 series smartphones. So, these smartphones could cost more in other regions. Past leaks suggest the Pixel 7 Pro will retain the outward appearance of its predecessor.

In other words, the Pro model will sport a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. According to a Geekbench listing, a Tensor G2 chip will be powering up the Pixel 7 Pro. The listing also confirms the presence of 12GB RAM.

For optics, the handset will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP Samsung GN1 main sensor. Moreover, it will house a 13MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto camera on the back. Upfront, the Pro model could use a 10.87MP shooter for capturing selfies.

The base Pixel 7 model is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, it will have a 50MP and a 13MP dual camera setup on the back. Yet, it will use the same front shooter as the Pro model. Lastly, the Pixel 7 could come with the Tensor G2 chipset as well.