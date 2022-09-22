The OnePlus 11 Pro 5G smartphone's key specifications and features have been leaked ahead of launch. OnePlus is reportedly prepping to unveil its next flagship smartphone in 2023.

Notably, this upcoming smartphone will succeed the existing OnePlus 10 Pro. Also, it is tipped to carry the OnePlus 11 Pro 5G moniker.

To recap, the OnePlus10 Pro 5G went official in January. The handset arrived in the global markets in March. Now, the OnePlus 11 Pro 5G could make its much-awaited debut in Q1 of 2023.

Meanwhile, noted leaker OnLeaks has shared the OnePlus 11 Pro smartphone's specifications with 91mobiles. The latest leak includes details about the upcoming handset's display, cameras, processor, and other specs.

The leaked specs suggest the 11 Pro 5G will get an all-new rear camera setup. Design renders of the OnePlus 11 Pro 5G recently popped up on the internet.

OnePlus' latest 5G-ready smartphone is tipped to boast upgraded specifications over its predecessor. First off, the 11 Pro 5G will reportedly come with 120Hz refresh rate support.

Also, previously leaked design renders show a punch hole cutout at the top left corner of the display. We also got a glimpse into the handset's redesigned camera setup courtesy of the leaked design renders.

According to OnLeaks, the 11 Pro 5G will feature a 50MP main sensor, along with a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back. Moreover, the rear panel could house a 32MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom as well.

Furthermore, some reports suggest OnePlus will collaborate with Hasselblad to offer an impressive camera setup on the 11 Pro 5G. Upfront, the smartphone could get a 16MP shooter for capturing selfies and video calling.

Much to the delight of OnePlus fans, the 11 Pro 5G will reportedly bring the iconic Alert Slider back. For those unaware, OnePlus ditched the fan-favourite Alert Slider on its latest smartphones.

Under the hood, the 11 Pro 5G could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Furthermore, the device will probably ship with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

A robust 5000mAh battery unit with 100W fast charging support could power up the entire system. Other notable features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset is likely to boot Android 13 with Oxygen OS 13 on top. Lastly, it will offer a slew of connectivity options, including a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6E.