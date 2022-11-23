Google took the wraps off its first-ever smart wearable, dubbed Pixel Watch, at the Made by Google event earlier this year.

The American tech giant did not leave a stone unturned in a bid to equip its maiden smartwatch with an appealing design and awe-inspiring features.

Now, Google has added a new Fitbit feature to the Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel Watch has received new sleep features via the latest software update.

To those unaware, Sleep Profiles are designed to detect changes in the users' sleep patterns. However, you'd need a Fitbit Premium membership to avail yourself of this useful feature.

This Fitbit Premium membership will set you back $9.99 per month. Alternatively, you can pay $79.99 yearly. Google revealed that the Pixel Watch now comes with Fitbit Sleep Profiles support in its latest blog post.

The search engine giant also confirmed that only Fitbit Premium subscribers will be able to take advantage of the feature. Notably, Google offers a free six-month subscription to Pixel Watch users.

However, it is worth mentioning here that the Fitbit Sleep Profiles is activated only after Pixel Watch tracks sleep patterns for at least 14 nights.

For instance, if users start wearing the Pixel Watch to sleep in October, they will get their animal and first Sleep Profile on November 22.

Likewise, Pixel Watch users who start wearing the watch to sleep today will get the results for November on December 1.

Google claims the Pixel Watch reviews ten metrics, including sleep interruptions and bedtime regularity, to make a personalised sleep rhythm.

Based on the user's sleep rhythm, the Fitbit app assigns the user a sleep animal that depicts any changes. Also, you can compare your sleep data with an average for your gender and age.

According to Google, this feature will help people have a better sleep schedule. Interestingly, 22.8 per cent of Pixel Watch users sleep like giraffes.

In other words, they have a shorter period of deep sleep. Also, a parrot is the sleep animal of more men than women.