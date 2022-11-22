A Samsung tablet carrying model number SM-X506B appeared on the Geekbench in September. Some reports claimed at the time that the tablet spotted on the benchmarking site was the long-rumoured Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

Now, more details about the purported Galaxy Tab S8 FE have surfaced online, courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt. According to Quandt, the Samsung tablet with model number SM-X506B will make its debut as the Galaxy Tab S8 FE.

Moreover, this Samsung tablet carries the codename Birdie. The existing Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra feature AMOLED panels.

However, Samsung will reportedly offer the Galaxy Tab S8 FE with an LCD panel as part of its cost-cutting strategy. Still, the tablet could offer an enhanced refresh rate.

To recap, the LCD panel of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a refresh rate of 60Hz. A report by SamMobile suggests the Galaxy Tab S8 FE's panel could support a slightly higher refresh rate of 120Hz.

So, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE might bring a myriad of display upgrades over the existing Tab S7 FE. Also, the budget tablet will offer stylus support since it comes with a Wacom digitizer.

According to the Geekbench listing, Galaxy Tab S8 FE will pack a MediaTek octa-core chip under the hood. This processor has two Cortex-A78 (2.6GHz) and six Cortex-A55 (2.0GHz).

Furthermore, it will use a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU to handle graphic-intensive tasks. Aside from this, the tablet could feature a Kompanio 900T chipset.

So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy Tab S8 FE will come with 5G connectivity support. The Samsung tablet listed on the Geekbench site has 4GB of RAM.

Also, it boots Android 13 OS, which will probably have a layer of One UI 5 on top. Regrettably, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet's launch date is still a mystery.

The Korean tech giant launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE back in May 2021. The tablet sports a 12.4-inch LCD panel with a 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution.

It has a Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The tablet draws its juices from a mammoth 10,900mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The Tab S7 FE ships with 256GB of onboard storage capacity. The device features a microSD card slot for storage expansion. For optics, it houses a 5MP front shooter and an 8MP camera sensor on the back.

The Galaxy Tab S8 FE tablet could be on the verge of breaking cover since it has already appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking database. Samsung could start teasing the tablet in the coming days.