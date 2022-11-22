Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series during the recently concluded Far Out event. However, the iPhone 15 series rumour mill is already in full swing.

The American tech giant isn't likely to launch the iPhone 15 series anytime soon. In fact, the next iPhones aren't likely to see the light of day until September.

Still, leakers and tipsters are sparing no effort to give us unofficial glimpses of the iPhone 14 series successors. Past leaks have revealed what these models could offer in terms of features and specs.

In line with this, noted leaker ShrimpApplePro has shared some pieces of vital information regarding the iPhone 15 lineup. According to the tipster, iPhone 15 will have a curve around the edges for a better grip.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 lineup could feature a titanium chassis. To recap, the iPhone 12 frame marked the transition from curved to straight edges, much to the chagrin of iPhone fans.

Regrettably, the Cupertino-based tech behemoth continues to adopt the same outward design even for newer iPhones. As a result, the current-gen iPhones aren't comfortable to hold.

Now, it looks like Apple is finally planning to change this design next year. Notably, the iPhone 15 will sport rounded back edges. The front edges will be straight.

In other words, the next iPhone will not have rounded edges on the front like the iPhone X and iPhone 11. This build was introduced back in 2013 with the iPhone 5C.

The radically overhauled design will allow users to carry their phones more comfortably. Also, this might eliminate the need for using phone cases.

Apple will be leaving no stone unturned in a bid to widen the gap between the Pro and non-Pro iPhones next year. An Ultra model with exclusive features could also be in the offing.

To those unaware, Apple might replace the Pro Max model with the Ultra model. While nothing is set in stone yet, some reports suggest the iPhone 15 series will launch in fall 2023.