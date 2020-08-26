As people continuously seek more ways to stay entertained amid the pandemic, Google gives its users who prefer something more, educational and interactive experience with the help of augmented reality (AR). The internet search giant recently updated its Arts and Culture app to include new entries that can be viewed through the lens of the device's cameras. There are four subsections available: art, history, animals, and space. The application can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms.

Interesting additions to the AR feature are ancient creatures such as the duck-billed Amurosaurus, an ancient crustacean called the cambropachycope, and 500-million-year-old five-eyed creature identified as the opabinia. Those who prefer something more interstellar can view Niel Armstrong's A-7L spacesuit in its full glory. Moreover, a 3D render of the iconic command module from Apollo 11 can be interacted with as well.

Due to social distancing guidelines and other similar precautionary measures, most of the world's high-profile museums are now closed. However, Google's integrated AR function now includes famous artworks from Monet, Gustav Klimt, Da Vinci, Hokusai, and Frida Khalo among others. Once the application populates the 3D objects on-screen, users can take photos or videos, which can then be shared over social media.

Google Arts & Culture Product Manager Michelle Luo published an article detailing the update on the developer's official blog. It read: "What does it feel like to stare into some of the oldest eyes on earth? With augmented reality (AR) and Google Arts & Culture, now you can find out: Meet Cambropachycope, an ancient crustacean with a distinctive pointy head covered in tiny eyes."

"In collaboration with institutions such as Moscow's State Darwin Museum and London's Natural History Museum, we've brought a menagerie of prehistoric animals back to digital life. Thanks to AR, you can see them up close through your phone," it continued.

Aside from Google, other big tech companies are also on the move to develop AR technology. Amazon unveiled a unique shopping tool that gives consumers an idea of what pieces of furniture would look like in their homes. Meanwhile, Apple is likewise investing in a virtual reality platform that can scan faces that can be used for meetings in virtual space.