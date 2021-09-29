Gordon Ramsay has cooked many important meals in his career spanning four decades, but the celebrated chef believes that the best meal he ever made was the one he prepared for Princess Diana.

The Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur recalled his interactions with the late royal in "Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek," a British TV docuseries on ITV that follows him exploring the culinary delights of Greek islands alongside fellow celebrity foodies Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix. On Monday's episode of the show, he remembered the Princess of Wales as "one of the most gracious members of the royal family" he has ever met, and said the meal he cooked for her in the 90s at Chelsea restaurant Aubergine was his best work ever, as per The Independent.

After chef Gino D'Acampo asked Ramsay what his favourite meal was to date, he replied, "Cooking for Lady Di once."

Ramsay had cooked her a starter of pressed leek terrine and main course of sea bass. He went on to remember the royal's charm as similar to that of the lavish surroundings of Greece, saying, "I mean, here's renowned as the supermodel of the islets — Santorini — and she, by far, was one of the most gracious members of the royal family I've ever met."

Ramsay is not the only chef who loved cooking for Diana and the interactions they had with her. Former royal chef Darren McGrady, who spent 11 years cooking for the royal family and worked specifically with the Princess in the 4 years before her death in 1997, remembered her earlier this year to mark what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1.

McGrady shared a few stories about Diana's favourite foods in a video on his YouTube channel, and revealed that the royal used to spend a lot of time in the kitchen even though she "wasn't a good cook."

"She'd often just sit up on the counter or on the chest freezer, and she loved talking about Phantom of the Opera or Les Misérables. We both loved going to the theater. She would just talk about anything and everything going on," he said.

"She was an incredible caring woman. She cared as much about the people behind those palace gates, as she did those in front," he added about the royal popularly known as the "People's Princess."