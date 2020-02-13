"Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is moving on to the next stage in her life.

Sophie Turner who tied the knot with Joe Jonas in May last year, and repeated her vows in the presence of family and friends in June, is expecting her first child with the American singer.

The 23-year-old actress and the "Jonas Brothers" band member are "extremely excited" to welcome their first child together, reports E! News quoting a source. The insider also revealed that Turner is about four months along.

"They told their families recently and everyone is ecstatic and so happy for them," the source said.

Meanwhile, a source tells Just Jared that the GoT actress has "decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body."

The last red carpet appearance that the couple made was at the Grammy Awards in January, where Sophie arrived in a little black embellished dress while Joe opted for a printed suit.

The couple, who has bee travelling along with the rest of the Jonas clan through central Europe on their "Happiness Begins" tour, has not yet confirmed the news. According to Joe's TikTok account, they were recently visiting tourist sites in Germany, and also made a brief stop in the UK - Sophie's native country, where they also met with her family.

After the tour is completed, Joe, Nick, Kevin Jonas will kick off their residency in Las Vegas. Sophie and Joe who first exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony at "A Little White Wedding Chapel" in the city, will be staying there for the celebration of their first wedding anniversary on Friday, May 1.

Earlier in an interview with Rolling Stone in March 2019, Sophie opened up about marrying in her early 20s. The actress, who was 21 when she got engaged with Jonas after a year of dating and 22 when she got married, told the outlet she feels like she is a much older soul than her age.

"I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life...I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know—I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28," she said.