Maria Teresa, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, has cancelled all her official engagements for the week after her younger brother Luis Mestre was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The grand duchess has taken the week off to visit her brother at the hospital and spend time with her family. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the news in a press release, however, did not mention the reason Luis Mestre has been admitted to the ICU, reports Royal Central.

The 63-year-old has already lost one of her two brothers, José Antonio Mestre, who passed away in Miami on February 16, 2015 at the age of 62. She has another sister for a sibling, Catalina. The grand duchess was born in a noble family in Marianao, a municipality in Havana, Cuba, before her parents left for New York during the time of revolution in the country in October 1959.

She met her future husband, the then Hereditary Grand Duke Henri, at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva where she obtained a degree in political sciences. Their engagement was announced at the end of their studies in 1980 and the couple married the following year.

The couple accessioned as Grand Duke and Grand Duchess of Luxembourg in 2000. Maria Teresa was made a special ambassador for UNESCO in 1997, working to expand education for young girls and women, and help to fight poverty. She and her husband have five children and four grandchildren – and one more on the way.

Last year, the grand duchess presented her initiative "Stand Speak Rise Up!" that aims to end sexual violence in fragile environments, launched in the cooperation with the Women's Forum and with the support of Luxembourg Government. The conference is in partnership with the Dr. Denis Mukwege Foundation and We Are Not Weapons of War.

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa's bio on her official website reads she is "a woman of heart and conviction who puts the protection of the most vulnerable and the defence of women's and young girls' rights against all forms of violence at the heart of her social and humanitarian action."