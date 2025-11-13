For centuries, the Great Pyramid of Giza has been surrounded by mystery and superstition. Many believe that taking even the smallest piece from the ancient wonder can bring misfortune—a curse said to protect the resting places of Egypt's pharaohs and preserve their legacy from those who dare to disturb it will suffer misfortune, illness, or even death.

One family in the US claims to have experienced this 'curse' after their son stole and brought home a piece of the Great Pyramid during a trip. Now, his mother is making an effort to return it.

Piece of The Great Pyramid of Giza Curse

TikTok user LittleHouseBigAlaska posted a video showing the artefact in her possession, which has now gone viral with 1.9 million views.

She began the video, saying, 'I have a piece of the Great Pyramid that was taken. It is illegal to have, and it also, I think, is cursed, and so we are sending it back today.'

She explained how it all began, 'If you're new here, a year and a half ago, my oldest son went to Egypt and brought home what he said was a piece of the pyramid. He said he broke it off and brought it home.'

Immediately recognising the potential consequences, she recalled telling him, 'You have to send it back, it needs to be back from where it came. It does not belong with us.'

Despite her warning, the family experienced a series of misfortunes that she attributes to the stolen piece. 'After he brought that back, our family has been cursed with nothing but bad luck, and terrible things have happened, and eventually he actually passed away in March,' she said.

Her warnings were often dismissed by her family, who would call her 'crazy' and make fun of her.

'We had deaths, we had cancer, we had hospitals—this happened. Every time something bad happened, I was like "we have to get that piece of the pyramid gone."'

She shared some of the hardships her family endured, 'My son ended up having infections in both feet, he had osteomyelitis and ended up having to remove half of his foot. My mother-in-law found out she has inoperable liver cancer and began treatment to extend her life.'

An Effort to Return the Piece

Ever since her son passed, however, she has been determined to return the artefact to its rightful place.

In the video, she showed the piece while carefully wrapping it, hoping that the museum in Egypt would accept it along with her handwritten apology.

However, despite her efforts to return the piece, the process proved more difficult than anticipated. 'Three months after returning the item, I'm still weirdly in possession of that chunk,' she admitted. Although the piece reached Egypt, it remained unclaimed.

She and her husband have now decided to return it themselves, emphasising that they do not want it in their home. She also shared that she avoided looking at it even before her son's passing.

The Viewers' Reaction

The TikTok video also sparked numerous comments from viewers who shared similar experiences or beliefs.

One user noted, 'This happens a lot in Australia, people take pieces from Uluru and have to send them back immediately!'

Another wrote, 'None of y'all watched Bobby Brady steal the Tikki Idol in Hawaii, and it shows. 😳'

Others shared personal tragedies, with one saying, 'My brother brought home something from the Mexican pyramids and he passed away very young,' and another added, 'Three years ago when I went to Egypt they told us we can't bring home any rocks that were close to the pyramids, it brings death to the family, so I am happy that you're getting rid of it. And I am sorry for your loss.'

The story serves as both a cautionary tale and a reminder of the cultural and ethical responsibilities surrounding ancient artefacts. It combines legal, historical, and supernatural warnings, illustrating how centuries-old beliefs persist in modern times.