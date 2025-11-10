Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, are reportedly living increasingly separate lives at Royal Lodge over mounting legal and financial trials.

Sources say the 65-year-old disgraced Prince is 'pacing and muttering' alone in his quarters, struggling with isolation after losing his royal titles. While Ferguson is 'terrified' about their safety with no security and money to protect them this time.

To make things worse for the former royal family, investigations into alleged financial misconduct and charity fund misuse have intensified, prompting fears that both may leave the UK.

Andrew 'Isolated' Amid Losing Royal Titles and Investigations

The couple now reportedly live largely separate lives within their 30-room Windsor residence. Andrew spends most of his time alone, while Ferguson retreats to a private bar in the estate called The Doghouse, relying on staff for company.

According to The Blast, Andrew is under investigation by London authorities over allegations of financial impropriety during his time as UK trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.

Historian Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told sources, 'The case against him is pretty clear... he's toast', referring to the likelihood of charges over misuse of public funds rather than sex trafficking.

During his envoy role, Andrew reportedly preferred luxury hotels over official accommodations, generating massive taxpayer costs.

Besides that, however, investigators are still examining claims he requested police in 2011 to collect personal information about Virginia Giuffre, who passed away in April.

Giuffre had alleged in her memoir, Nobody's Girl, that she was coerced into sexual encounters with Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson's Misuse of Charity Funds

Ferguson, who divorced Andrew in 1996, faces inquiries over alleged misappropriation of funds from book deals and endorsement for charity. Lownie said, 'She's been basically using charities to make money. So she's gonna be in trouble there'.

Authorities say both Andrew and Ferguson may consider leaving the UK. Andrew could relocate to the UAE, mirroring Spain's former King Juan Carlos, while Ferguson may split her time between Portugal and Switzerland, keeping only limited engagements in London.

Sources indicate that Ferguson fears for both her own safety and that of Andrew and their daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie. 'She fears being caught in the crosshairs and is worried about herself and her daughters', the source said.

But Ferguson is more concerned about Andrew due to his role in the Epstein scandal, speaking of 'dark forces' potentially targeting him.

What the Future Looks Like for Andrew and Fergie

The UK advocacy group, Republic, has called for Andrew to face charges relating to misconduct in public office, corruption, and sexual assault, citing the cascading effects it has on the royal family.

Police investigations will continue going into Andrew's financial dealings and many misuse of public funds.

Looking ahead, the pair are said to have heightened fear due to public attention and potential security breaches around Royal Lodge. Sources are strongly suggesting that the next steps for the two involve relocation abroad, while contending with legal and financial claims against them.