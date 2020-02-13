"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 14 continues to revolve around the storyline of Sarah Rafferty's character Suzanne. Meanwhile, the show will see some major developments in DeLuca and Meredith's relationship. Here is everything we know so far about the fourteenth chapter of the sixth season of "Grey's Anatomy."

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 14. Do not read further if you don't want to learn more about it.]

The said episode is titled "A Diagnosis" and it is expected to delve deeper into Suzanne's storyline. "Suits" veteran actress Rafferty first appeared in the series as a patient with a mysterious medical complication on episode 11 aired earlier this year on January 30.

Suzanne who arrived for a routine check-up was diagnosed with mysterious symptoms. She was consulted by Andrew DeLuca, who has failed to provide a proper diagnosis of her mysterious condition. When the show returns next week with episode 14, things will be different.

Meredith takes over Suzanne's case and this will leave DeLuca annoyed and agitated, according to the official synopsis. It is said that Suzanne's symptoms continue to baffle doctors at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. However, when Meredith takes over the case, she is expected to bring to light information that could contribute to the right diagnosis and treatment of the disease that has left doctors without answers. While DeLuca and Meredith's relationship still remains uncertain, this particular storyline is expected to unravel their future together.

Meanwhile, other doctors at the hospital come together to treat patients who have been a victim to the wilderness. Jackson, Owen, and Jo treat a couple that was attacked by a bear. Elsewhere, Levi is not in a good position when he discovers that Nico is still not ready for him to meet his parents.

Fans are informed that the promo for the next chapter of the series is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 13 "Save the Last Dance for Me" airing on Thursday. Stay tuned for updates.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 14 airs Thursday, February 20 on ABC.