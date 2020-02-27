"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 is moving fast. Fans will agree that the sixteenth season of their favourite television show is already moving towards its season finale. While we are still a few weeks away from the season finale, the show is set to enter its spring installments with episode 16 airing this March. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 16. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are informed that since the post is published before the broadcast of episode 15 "Snowblind," the details for the following segment episode 16 are scarce. However, keep returning back to this space for more updates.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 16 carries the title "Leave a Light On" and it is directed by show's star Debbie Allen who plays the role of Dr. Catherine Fox and written by Elizabeth Finch. The description for the next episode is unusually short, however, quite telling.

Fans must prepare themselves to see Ben and Bailey in the spotlight. This happens to be a big episode for the couple with a brilliant storyline. They will come together to tackle what is described as a "huge, life-altering decision."

In the meantime, this episode is a special one as it will take you back in time. Meredith along with her other colleagues will take a walk down the memory lane as they "reflect on the past." This is certainly going to be an exciting episode, particularly for long-time fans of the series.

Fans are informed that the promo for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 16 is yet to be unveiled. Therefore, not much is known about the next episode. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 15 airing on Thursday.

During this hour, fans can expect some intense drama as another weather-related tragedy strikes the town. A blizzard has arrived in its full power leaving several injured. Meanwhile, the Grey Sloan Memorial doctors must get to work and save some lives. As the events unfold, Meredith and Carina witness Andrew DeLuca perform a life-threatening task during the calamity.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 16, it will air on Thursday, March 5 on ABC.