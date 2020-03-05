"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 17 has an unusual title and the synopsis suggests a lot of action in Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. If you can't wait for the episode to go on air, here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series. Read on to find out more.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 17. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The seventeenth episode of the sixteenth season of "Grey's Anatomy" carries with it an unusual title "Life on Mars?" While it is hard to apprehend what the storyline is about from its title, the upcoming episode sees Tom Koracick take center stage once again. Meanwhile, Jackson and Vic's relationship experiences its first major bump.

The official synopsis for episode 17 suggests that an affluent inventor arrives at the Seattle hospital seeking medical assistance. He goes straight to Koracick for help. In the meantime, Meredith is hard-at-work with her case-of-the-week wherein she tries to save the diabetic woman who has been manipulating her insulin intake.

At the same time, Jo and Link have a complicated case to deal with. They are struggling to save the life of a young man who accidentally fell on train tracks in a tragic mishap. Meanwhile, for the first time since their relationship started, Jackson and Vic will deal with the first challenges in their relationship.

Since fans only get to see Jackson and Vic together on the event of a crossover between "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19," this happens to be a good opportunity to learn more about their relationship. Things are certainly going to get tricky, but it is just the beginning.

Fans are informed that the promo for the upcoming episode is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be out only after the broadcast of episode 15 airing on Thursday.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 17 airs on Thursday, March 12 at 9:00 pm on ABC.