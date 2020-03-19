"Grey's Anatomy" Season 16 episode 19 carries the title "Love of My Life" and it is certainly going to bring forth a lot of personal life drama. The next chapter of the series will explore the loves lives of our favourite characters and shed light on their pasts. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming episode of the series. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 19. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

"Love of My Life" will focus on Richard Webber's innovations especially on PATH pen. This is the moment when he unveils his highly anticipated innovation PATH pen after months of hard work. The unveiling is set to take place at LA Surgical Innovation Conference. However, things don't go as planned and Richard finds himself distracted when issues with Catherine make him nervous and anxious.

Elsewhere, Maggie and Teddy have unusual encounters with people from their past as they also attend the conference. This is certainly going to bring back some tumultuous memories and create drama in their lives. At the same time, Cormac Hayes goes down the lane when memories of his first wife and the day they first met come rushing back.

"Richard preps to present his PATH pen at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference but becomes distracted by his issues with Catherine. Maggie and Teddy run into people from their past at the same conference, while Hayes relives moments from when he met his late wife," reads the synopsis for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 19 as on Spoiler TV.

Fans are informed that the promo for the next chapter of the series is yet to be unveiled. It is expected to be out after the broadcast of episode 18 "Give A Little Bit" wherein the doctors gather to perform pro bono surgery.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 19 airs Thursday, March 26 on ABC.