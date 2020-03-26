Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" trying to get through quarantine days will be delighted to know that there are still a few more episodes before season 16 comes to a close. Episode 20 is an interesting one wherein the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial hospital deal with a one-of-a-kind case. Here is everything we know so far about it.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 20. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Fans are informed that this post was written before the broadcast of "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 19. Therefore, the information remains limited.

The twentieth chapter of the sixteenth episode of "Grey's Anatomy" is titled "Sing it Again" and it will see some new medical challenges. According to the official synopsis for episode 20, Owen and Link are shocked to discover that their recently treated patient has woken up with a strange skill. The elderly woman who they treated together cannot stop singing.

Fans can expect to see some drama in Teddy's life as she is not very thrilled to see an estranged closed one return to her life. Koracick helps her get through this difficult time. However, this familiar face might be in some problems.

Elsewhere, Meredith, Bailey, and Maggie come together to treat a patient with difficult-to-interpret symptoms and tricky diagnosis.

The promo for this episode is yet to be released. It is expected to unveil after the broadcast of episode 19 titled "Love of My Life" airing this Thursday. So, stay tuned.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 20 airs Thursday, April 2 on ABC.