The fall finale is almost here. "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 9 airs next week. This will be the first episode after Meredith Grey faces the medical board and her future as a doctor is decided. So, do you want to know what lies in the future of your fan-favourite doctor? Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 9. So, steer away if you don't want to learn more about it.]

Meredith has been dealing with the consequences of the insurance fraud she committed to save the life of her patient in season 15 and she has been doing fairly well. However, the episode that is set to air tonight will be a crucial one revealing whether she can continue her medical practice as a doctor.

The official synopsis for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode gives us a good idea about what happens before the show comes to a close for the holiday season. According to Spoiler TV, the next episode is titled "Let's All Go to the Bar" and it will shed light on how Meredith deals with the court's verdict.

Meredith had to deal with her past choices in challenging ways. However, in the fall finale, she decides to move on. After learning the medical board's decision, Meredith takes steps to move forward in her life. Fans know whatever the decision will be Meredith is a warrior and she will not go down without a fight.

Meanwhile, expect to see another Station 19 crossover. This time visiting the Seattle Fire station is Jo. She receives a call from the station about a baby and she rushes to be the Safe Haven volunteer. In the last few episodes, the show unravelled what happened with Jo while she was in the treatment centre. Will this baby bring back the memories of her own past and the pain she has been trying to overcome desperately?

In addition, Jackson and Vic's romance will be blossoming in the near future as Jackson takes a big step forward. Elsewhere, Bailey and Amelia are exchanging pregnancy notes with each other.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 features Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Jesse Williams, Camilla Ludington, and more.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 airs Thursdays on ABC.