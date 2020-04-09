Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 will be devastated to learn that the fan-favourite medical drama is coming to an end, this Thursday. The network announced the decision of cutting short the sixteenth season amid coronavirus outbreak and concluding the season with its episode 21. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming finale.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 21. Do not read further if you don't want to know more about it.]

Originally, "Grey's Anatomy" season 16 was booked to air 25 episodes. Which means that fans were to get another month's supply of their favourite show amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, the studio was forced to suspend the production of the remaining episodes and only 21 episodes were finished ahead of the virus outbreak.

We are disappointed that we donâ€™t get to complete our storytelling this season. The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale! Itâ€™s not where we planned to end, but itâ€™s beautiful & the questions that linger we will answer next year. #GreysAnatomy #StayHome pic.twitter.com/BsHV9vJUiJ — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) March 28, 2020

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 episode 21 is titled "Put on a Happy Face" and it will focus on Amelia and Link's relationship as they reach the final trimester of the pregnancy. By the look of the description, fans are assured that a lot is happening in the upcoming segment and the show will not fall short of drama as it comes to its untimely conclusion.

According to the Spoiler TV synopsis, Link tries to slow Amelia down as she goes through her final stages of pregnancy. Meanwhile, Hayes surprises Meredith with an unexpected question. Fans have been waiting to see Meredith get back to the dating scene since she broke up with DeLuca. Will this be the start of something new for her? Elsewhere, Owen makes a shocking discovery.

The network recently dropped a bombshell of a promo for the finale. The clip gives a glimpse of a very dramatic closing episode. Amelia's water just broke while she was still on duty. Webber's condition continues to worsen, but there is no certain diagnosis. Bailey is operating on her ex-boss and mentor and she might just be making a mistake as hinted by DeLuca. And Teddy is all set to marry Owen.

"Grey's Anatomy" Season 16 finale airs Thursday at 9:00 PM on ABC.