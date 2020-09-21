Fans of "Grey's Anatomy" will be delighted to know that their favourite show is returning to the television very soon. With a slight delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the long-running medical drama will hit the small screens in November 2020.

Heading back to ABC, "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 released its first look recently. The show is certainly bringing back our favourite doctors in white coats with new medical challenges and lots of relationship drama.

"Grey's Anatomy" season 16 ended abruptly in April when the production of the season was suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The show came to a close with an episode titled "Put on a Happy Face" whereby Amelia delivered her baby and Teddy decides to run away with Koracick.

When the show returns this winter, fans are assured that it will pick up from where it left off and address the important developments in their relationships. ABC released the first look of "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 and it gives a glimpse at Meredith Grey and Miranda Bailey returning to their doctor duties in full swing. We also have Richard still in the hospital surrounded by doctors and Catherine.

Meanwhile, there is Amelia and Link celebrating the birth of their baby. Finally, there is Teddy and Owen standing face to face when she confesses to him that she loves him. The confrontation is going to leave Owen speechless and Teddy all-emotional. Finally, the first trailer reveals that the show will open with a two-hour season premiere on Nov. 12.

In addition, the show has released another teaser. The network shared a poster for "Grey's Anatomy" season 17 featuring Ellen Pompeo as her character Dr. Meredith Grey. The tagline to the picture reads: "Sometimes... we all need saving."

ABC released the full schedule for its fall television shows. The network unveiled the premiere dates for most of its popular series that includes "The Good Doctor," "A Million Little Things" "Station 19," and new series "Big Sky."

"Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment (via Deadline). "From fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley's thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers."