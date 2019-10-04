Actor Jesse Williams has reportedly joined a limited Hulu series. The news that was announced Thursday has got his fans worried about his stint on long-running ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy".

According to Deadline, Jesse Williams has joined the cast of the upcoming limited series titled "Little Fires Everywhere". The show is based on Celeste Ng's bestselling book with the same name.

A stellar cast has been assembled for the upcoming series including Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson. Williams is enlisted to play the role of "wealthy Wall Streeter" Joe Ryan.

Joe and his wife Madeline have been trying to conceive for years and struggling with infertility. The couple then turn to an unlikely source for assistance to start a family. The series revolves around Richardson family described as "picture-perfect." Things take an unexpected turn when the family meets a single mother and her daughter.

Williams is best known for his "Grey's Anatomy" role of Jackson Avery, the head of plastic surgery at Grey Sloan Memorial. He hails from the family of the best surgeon in the country Harper Avery, the namesake of the most prestigious awards in the medical world. He first appeared in season 6 as a recurring cast member and was soon promoted to a series regular in season 7. Williams' character Avery is well known for his suave personality and has grown into a fan-favourite.

However, the news about his new series has led to speculations about his exit from the show. Jackson's untimely breakup with another much-admired character Maggie on the show has only added fuel to the assumptions.

However, fans are assured that there is no official announcement about Williams' exit from Shondaland. These are mere speculations and the information must be taken with a grain of salt. Meanwhile, he will be playing a recurring role in "Little Fires Everywhere." This means he will still have time to be a part of the long-running television drama. Earlier this year, Williams did sign a two-year contract with "Grey's Anatomy", TV Line reported.

"Little Fires Everywhere" is developed and written by Liz Tigelaar. Also, Witherspoon and Washington will serve as executive producers.

Apart from "Little Fires Everywhere," Williams is set to make his Broadway debut with Richard Greenberg's Tony-winning play, "Take Me Out".