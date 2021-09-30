Grimes has made a lot of ambitious plans after breaking up with Elon Musk.

The Canadian artist, real name Claire Boucher, "semi-separated" from the Space X founder and Tesla CEO earlier this month after three years of being together. Musk confirmed the split to Page Six last week while noting that they will continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, whom they named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms. It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room," the 50-year-old explained.

Though they are happy to share custody of their child and a house after the breakup, Grimes is not willing to share space. Days after Musk's statement, she spoke to the outlet about her plans after her split, and joked that she would like to start a "lesbian space commune."

"I'll be colonizing [one of Jupiter's moons] Europa separately from Elon for the lesbian space commune," she said, apparently referring to Musk and SpaceX's $178 million contract with NASA to help them reach ice-crusted Europa, one of Jupiter's 79 moons, to see if it could be inhabitable.

A few months ago, Grimes had said that she wanted to help Musk colonise Mars, then move to the planet after the age of 50 and spend the rest of her life doing "manual labor until death." In another interview expressing her love for the dusty planet, the 33-year-old had said she would like to have her "consciousness live in some kind of humanoid vessel that can speak and move freely, and then that body can go to Mars and other planets with (her) mind inside it."

Musk has previously expressed confidence that his company will get humans to the planet by as early as 2026.

Musk and Grimes started dating in April 2018 after the entrepreneur discovered that a joke about dealing with the complications of artificial intelligence he was planning to tweet was already made by the singer three years ago. Grimes told him that this was the first time in three years that anyone understood her joke, and the duo bonded over it and eventually started dating.

They were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month, though Grimes walked the red carpet alone and was joined by Musk inside.