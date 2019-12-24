Devon Cornwall Police took to Twitter to find any leads to help solve a dog-napping. Waffle, the six-month-old Labradoodle, was taken at knifepoint by a hooded criminal just days before Christmas. 54-year-old Cathryn Hussain was left scared for her life when the knife-wielding assailant forced her to give up their family pet. Police are trying to reunite the family with their stolen pup.

Hussain had taken her dog out at 7 in the morning on December 23. The pair had gone for a short walk near their home in St Austell, Cornwall. Hussain was also putting out the cat litter while walking the family puppy. She was confronted by a man who held her at knifepoint and demanded that she hand over Waffle.

Hussain described the scary encounter during which her puppy was taken from her. She described the man to be around five feet eight inches tall, he had his face covered with a scarf, he was wearing a black hooded top, and had a foreign accent. The man had gestured to Waffle to come to him before taking his hand out of his pocket revealing his weapon.

Hussain admits that after the moment when she realised the man had a knife, she does not have a clear memory of the incident. The thug pointed his knife at her, which made the pet owner freeze out of fear. Hussain does not clearly remember if the thug snatched Waffle's leash from her or if she handed it over out of fear.

Even though Hussain is shattered for having let their family pet go with the thief, she was too worried about her own well-being to have any clarity of thought. She immediately informed the police of the theft.

Sergeant Steve White of Devon Cornwall Police has taken the incident seriously. The Daily Mail pointed out that White has appealed to the residents of the area to report any labradoodle puppy that resembles Waffle to the police. White has encouraged people to see if their friends, family or neighbour suddenly acquires a labradoodle puppy that resembles Waffle.

Police are appealing for information after a dog was stolen from #StAustell this morning (Monday 23 December).

A six-month-old labradoodle called Waffle was taken while being walked by his female owner in the Belmont Road area at around 7am. https://t.co/hFummKXJmC pic.twitter.com/flDAKyjM9s December 23, 2019

Any relevant information can be passed on to the police by calling 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0116 231219.