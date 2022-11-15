There's an exciting new rumour about "GTA 6," the tentative name for the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto" game currently being developed by Rockstar Games. A new leak might have revealed an exciting new gameplay feature of the upcoming title.

There was a massive "GTA 6" online leak earlier this year, giving fans their first glimpse at a very early version of the game. The leaked "Grand Theft Auto VI" footage showed details about the title, such as its two protagonists and its setting in Vice City.

While that particular "GTA 6" leak is considered massive, it did not show a very interesting feature, which is the ability for players to go prone. The feature, which is not present in previous GTA games, is reportedly coming to "Grand Theft Auto 6," according to ComicBook.

The "GTA 6" leak came from Twitter user NAP, who recently posted what appears to be a development screen of the game. The screenshot displayed numerous player actions in the game, where the ability to go prone is one of these player actions.

"There are 11+ Player Actions in GTA 6. Covermode, Crouch, Prone, Downed Self Revive, Downed Suicide, Switch Side, Melle Grapple, Buddy Comms, Look Behind, Surrender, Buddy Ping," NAP captioned his Twitter post.

It should be obvious that this supposed leak should be regarded with a large amount of scepticism. There is no concrete proof that this image is real, and even if it were, there is no assurance that these player actions would appear in the finished game because many features get removed during development for various reasons.

As of the time of publication, Rockstar Games has not responded to the rumours that have been sparked by this potential leak. We will make sure to update the story if this situation changes. However, unless rumours or leaks are as significant as those revealed earlier this year, Rockstar Games often declines to comment on them.